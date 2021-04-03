Jim Hurst on Song of the Mountains tonight
22 Mar., here's a reminder that tonight (Sat. 3 Apr.) at 7.00 p.m. Song of the Mountains, the organisation holding monthly concerts in the historic Lincoln Theatre at Marion, VA, will present a concert featuring guitar wizard Jim Hurst (photo) and two North Carolina bluegrass bands, Nick Chandler & Delivered and Deeper Shade of Blue. As with other Song of the Mountains concerts, the show will be taped for broadcasting across the USA on public TV, and can also be watched on live stream.
If you enjoy this concert, and/or have enjoyed other Song of the Mountains productions such as those by Carolina Blue in February or the Kody Norris Show in March, consider supporting Song of the Mountains with a donation through the website. Tim White writes:
Many think that we are funded by PBS... NOT SO. We must raise our own dollars through donations and underwriters for our show to be brought to you. The past twelve months has been very difficult for the music business including Song of the Mountains. Covid-19 had us shut down for 10 months and now we are operating again to a very limited audience size. We have started a GoFundMe page and ask that you go to our website and make a tax deductible donation. The Appalachia Music Heritage Foundation/Song of the Mountains is a non-profit 501c3 organization.
PS: Jim Hurst released yesterday (2 Apr.) a new single, 'It's a beautiful day'. Full details are on this Wilson Pickins press release.
