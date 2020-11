********

Warning: Readers who have seen quite enough about Cecil Sharp on this blog should stop reading now.

The BIB post of 14/18 Aug. was mainly concerned with 'Making black influence in bluegrass visible' , a student post byin Feb. 2018 on the blog 'Music 345: race, identity, and representation in American music'. Nakano's first paragraph (with links added by the BIB) reads:In fact, Rhiannon Giddens’s 2017 IBMA keynote address doesn't make this point. The scholars and historians she names are Dena J. Epstein Phil Jamison , and Patrick Huber , all of whom strongly emphasise the importance of black traditions and performers in American folk and old-time music and dance. The people she blames are (a) Ralph Peer and others who created a segregated music marketing industry, fostering a myth that those who made and those who bought 'mountain music' were all white; and (b) folklorists and song collectors who colluded in creating this myth, among whom she focuses on. Readers of the BIB for 5 Oct. won't be surprised that I don't agree with her on this (see below).and the 2017 IBMA keynote address 'present different pictures' because they're about different things. Giddens asks 'Why is bluegrass so white?', and the answer (as she shows) is the artificial barriers that were erectedbluegrass developed. Her valid and important message - that it's time to remove barriers - takes nothing away from the value of. Neil Rosenberg produced a comprehensive account, meticulously detailed and admirably organised and analysed, of the music that took its classic form in 1945, gained a name a decade later, and subsequently evolved. Those who wish the book had paid more attention to black music before 1945 should note that it does not pretend to be a history of white old-time music before 1945 either.The paragraph on Sharp from the 2017 keynote address is as follows, in italics. My comments are in roman.Of the myth? No; some people have written of Sharp as if he were looking for Elizabethan settlers or a 'pure Anglo-Saxon race', but he was in search of songs that had originated in Britain and Ireland, because that was the focus of his life. He had devoted himself to English folk song and dance for fifteen years, and he had been given solid evidence that many such ballads and songs were still being sung in Appalachia. Not surprisingly, he wanted to find them.Nearly a year, all told: two months in 1916, about four-and-a-half in 1917, and a similar total in 1918.And not even all of them - not the Dutch or Germans, for instance, who were surely white enough...Regrettably, there is truth in this, but not the whole truth. Sharp, from long experience with country people in England, found the white mountain people familiar, accessible, and congenial, as well as being richer in the music he was seeking than he could ever have expected. By contrast, he had no experience to put him on an easy footing with African-Americans or encourage him to approach them, as he did not expect them to have songs with origins in these islands. When he met an individual black person who did - such as, who sang 'Barbara Allen' for him - they seem to have got on well together; but Sharp and Karpeles certainly expressed feelings (to use the words of Kehrberg and Keith ) of 'disdain and dismissal' about black people in general.[in his private diary]It wouldn't have helped if he had, by some present-day standards. The dismay of Sharp and Karpeles at this place was clearly (asrecognises) because they believed no suitable songs would be found among black people; this was before they had met Mrsor Aunt Maria Tomes. However, a year later Sharp's intense dislike of Winston-Salem, NC, was partly due to its black population., in his major account of Sharp in Appalachia , considers the way Sharp writes in his diary about them 'indefensible', though possibly exacerbated by the effects of ill-health.about Sharp and race: first, after his initial visit to Appalachia his view was that the mountain people had 'so many of the essentials of culture' chiefly because 'they have one and all entered at birth into the full enjoyment of their racial heritage' ((1917), introduction, p. ix). Developing that further (ibid., pp xix-xx) - and using 'racial' and 'national' interchangeably - he suggested 'with the greatest diffidence' that city education authorities in the USA tended[...].[bold type added by the BIB].In theory, at least, Sharp was consequently arguing'Anglo' supremacy in education.Secondly, by the time he finally left Appalachia, his own brief experience there had indicated, and his communications withwould have confirmed, that there were no simple answers to the question of ethnic origins of its population. What he felt entitled to observe was that 'whatever admixture of races there may be in the mountains', the predominant culture there (judging by traditional songs and dances) was 'Anglo-Celtic' - a term that Campbell hoped might reconcile the proponents of 'Scotch-Irish' and 'English' origin.John C. Campbell, The southern highlander and his homeland . Russell Sage Foundation, New York, 1921. Chapter IV, 'Ancestry', pp 50-71 (see Sharp's contribution, pp 69-71). English folk songs from the southern Appalachians (1917 ed.), introduction by Sharp, pp ix, xix-xx.

