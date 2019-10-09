The Horsenecks (USA/GB) in Ireland, 11-15 Nov. 2019
reported the programme of shows between now and Christmas at the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, ending (15 Dec.) with an evening with the Horsenecks. We can now report that this will be the last date of a short tour in Ireland.
The core duo (above) sonsists of Barry Southern from Liverpool and Gabrielle Macrae from Portland, OR. As anyone who saw them at last year's Westport festival can testify, they can expand into a powerful four- or five-piece string band; but in any configuration they play - as their website says - 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music'. The BIB is not yet certain of the lineup for the tour, except that Vera van Heeringen (below) will be playing with them.
Wed. 11th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Thurs. 12th: The Cobblestone, 77 King St. North, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Sat, 14th: House concert, Sligo (details)
Sun. 15th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
