Three days ago the BIB reported the programme of shows between now and Christmas at the Red Room , Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, ending (15 Dec.) with an evening with the Horsenecks . We can now report that this will be the last date of a short tour in Ireland.The core duo (above) sonsists offrom Liverpool andfrom Portland, OR. As anyone who saw them at last year's Westport festival can testify, they can expand into a powerful four- or five-piece string band; but in any configuration they play - as their website says - 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music'. The BIB is not yet certain of the lineup for the tour, except that Vera van Heeringen (below) will be playing with them.The dates now shown on their tour schedule are:Wed. 11th: The White Horse , Ballincollig, Co. CorkThurs. 12th: The Cobblestone , 77 King St. North, Smithfield, Dublin 7Sat, 14th: House concert, Sligo ( details Sun. 15th: The Red Room , Cookstown, Co. Tyrone

Labels: House concerts, Old-time, Tours, Visiting bands