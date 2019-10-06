From now till December at the Red Room
The photo, taken in spring last year, says a lot about the character of the Red Room, near Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, the premier house-concert venue in this island. Sharon Loughrin reports:
We have a busy few months coming up: five more concerts between now and the end of the year. First up it's the return of Toronto's Slocan Ramblers on Wednesday 23 October. They were fabulous last time they played here; all are welcome for our show in the Red Room, but if you can't make to us, try to catch one of their other shows. They are a really talented, slightly more progressive bluegrass band, but plenty for traditional bluegrass fans to love. A lively night is guaranteed.
The Lost Brothers return to us on Saturday 2 November; not bluegrass, but with harmonies likened to the Everly Brothers, they have become a favourite with our audience, a lovely relaxed night to look forward to.
We are delighted to have old-time legend Riley Baugus play the Red Room on Friday 15 November. Riley is a native of the southern Appalachians. The Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina are where his roots lie, and he grew up learning the music and art of storytelling of the region from older musicians in the area. His solo show consists of a focus on banjos, ballads, stories, and songs.
Pilgrim St make their debut in the barn on Saturday 7 December. We're really looking forward to meeting the band and getting our first taste of their unique style of music, I've a feeling it will be a memorable night!
Our last gig of the year, Sunday 15 December, will be a welcome return of The Horsenecks, no strangers to the Red Room from Gabrielle's first visit as one of The Macrae Sisters many years back, to several times as the Horsenecks. The lineup this time will include old-time musician Vera van Heeringen.
All concerts start at 8.30 sharp, seats can be booked by calling/ text 07979742843, e-mail sharonloughrin05@yahoo.co.uk or message our Facebook page, The Red Room, Cookstown. A donation to the band of £12.50 is collected during the interval and tea/ coffee is provided, though feel free to bring a bottle. There's no better way to hear live music than sitting in front of a roaring fire with a like-minded listening group of people.
