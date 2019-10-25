Horsenecks in Ireland, 6-15 Dec. 2019
With reference to the BIB post of 9 Oct., the BIB announces with great pleasure that the forthcoming tour by the Horsenecks ('hard-hiting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music') will not be as brief as we thought at that time - the schedule will in fact stretch from Fri. 6 Dec. to Sun. 15 Dec., with shows in all four historic provinces. Full details will follow as soon as possible.
