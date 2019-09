Mon. 30th Sept.: Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 967 5752

Tues. 1st Oct.: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Wed. 2nd: Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542

*

Donnie Little, master musician

Thanks to the indispensable, the highly regarded Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa from North Carolina (see the BIB for 20 June and 25 June ) will be playing three dates in Ireland, starting at the end of this month, on their way back from performing as headliners at the 11th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival (27-29 Sept.) in Scotland. A video is on the Moniaive festival website and YouTube . The dates of the tour are:The band comprises Wayne on guitar and lead vocals, Emory Lester on mandolin, Kene Hyatt on bass, andof North Carolina on banjo. A brief bio of Donnie appeared in the BIB post of 25 June; a longer bio, supplied by Wayne, is at the end of this post.John points out that the Kilworth show will be a very special occasion, as it will take place on World Bluegrass Day . This is held every year on 1 October, with the aim of celebrating bluegrassthe year by increasing exposure, raising international awareness, promoting consciousness of roots and heritage, and fostering community involvement.

Labels: Celebrations, Festivals, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands