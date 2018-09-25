We Banjo 3's Haven nominated for Best Folk Album
In the last six weeks they appeared on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart for the first time and came #2 behind the Punch Brothers (see the BIB for 10 August), following that by swamping the CMT website with fans' requests for their video (31 Aug.).
Now We Banjo 3 in their latest e-newsletter solicit your votes for their new album Haven, which has been nominated for Best Folk Album in the RTE Folk Awards. Votes can be cast through this link. The cover design of Haven is at the bottom right of the image (rught); for a better view, see the e-newsletter.
