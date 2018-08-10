Kings of Celtgrass right behind Kings of Chambergrass
We Banjo 3 (above) announce in their latest e-newsletter that their new album Haven 'debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart behind super group Punch Brothers. This is our first time to chart on the bluegrass chart and we're absolutely thrilled with #2.'
We Banjo 3 are now under way in a summer tour of the mid-western USA extending into early September, with three dates in Canada. In October they'll be moving into the western states, and in the first three months of 2019 they'll be all over - the South, West, Mid-West, and East Coast. More details are on the e-newsletter.
The Punch Brothers will be performing at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Monday 19 November this year.
Punch Brothers: feeling the hot breath of the Celtic Tiger?
Labels: Bands, Celtic music, concerts, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home