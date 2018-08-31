More from We Banjo 3
We Banjo 3 announce:
Thank you all for launching our video to the #1 trending spot on CMT.com so quickly that they had to make a new link!!! Your enthusiasm broke the CMT website and crushed that link.
Please note that viewers outside of the US may not be able to access CMT content. If so the video will be available Friday 31st on our Facebook and YouTube pages.
The video of 'Light in the sky' can be watched on YouTube here.
