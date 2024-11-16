Just want to underline my comments about Stu are based on not only my extensive research, but on the last years of Stu's life in the 2000s. I knew Stu when he moved to Florida. He was increasingly restricted by his final illness for years, but I had hours and hours of telephone conversations with Stu over the last several years of his life about banjo issues, especially about Gribble, Lusk and York, and more recently I have been working with the Gribble Lusk and York website. I just returned from the US old-time festival Fiddle Hell, where I played banjo representing Murph Gribble's style in two workshops, one on Gribble Lusk and York tunes to be played in G tuning and on tunes that can be played in D.

