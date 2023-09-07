'Mother Jones in Heaven' goes on the road again
Si Kahn announces in his latest e-newsletter that his one-woman musical play 'Mother Jones in Heaven' will be taking to the road next week, beginning in West Virginia, with Vivian Nesbitt in the title role and music by John Dillon on guitar. Full details, together with news of Si's other campaigns, are in the e-newsletter.
As the BIB noted on 24 July 2014, Mary Harris 'Mother' Jones (1837-1930), born in Cork city, emigrated to North America with her family as a teenager, married there, and (after major personal misfortunes) devoted herself to labour organisation and agitation, being very active in the Industrial Workers of the World, the United Mine Workers, and the Socialist Party of America. In 1902 an opposing lawyer labelled her 'the most dangerous woman in America'. Much of her work was done in the mining districts of Appalachia. She has been commemorated in many songs, including one by Andy Irvine.
