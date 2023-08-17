The Local Honeys back in Ireland in October
Local Honeys (Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs) from east Kentucky, who made a big impact at the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (2019) and other appearances in Ireland, will be back in Ireland this autumn. At present their online tour schedule lists only a show in the Sound House, Dublin, at 7.30 p.m. on Thurs. 26 Oct., but the website of the Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town, shows them appearing there the following night (27 Oct.) with Niall McCabe. We await details of any other shows they may be playing in Ireland around those dates.
