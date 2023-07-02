Cairncastle Ulster Scots Bluegrass Workshop and Concert, 28 July 2023
The Bluestack Mountain Boys (Dublin)
The Knotty Pine String Band (Omagh)
Caorncastle Ulster Scots organisation for news of their Cross-Community Festival (see programme, right), to be held in the Halfway House Hotel, 352 Coast Road, Ballygally, Larne, Co. Antrim, on 27-30 July.
In particular, the bluegrass section of the Festival will begin at 2.00 p.m. on Friday 28 July with an admission-free workshop on the history of bluegrass music, and continue from 7.15 p.m. with an evening concert featuring Cormac Crummey (banjo), the Knotty Pine String Band (Omagh), and the Bluestack Mountain Boys (Dublin). Admission is £10. Further information will be posted on the hotel Facebook, and can also be got by phone (07889659165).
