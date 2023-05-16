New album coming from Rhiannon Giddens
'Rhiannon Giddens announces new album, her first with all original songs', giving the full track list of Rhiannon Giddens's forthcoming album You're the one (due for release in mid August) together with a summary of her recent and current achievements and activities. The article includes a video, also on YouTube, of the album's title track, in which the rich arrangement is punctuated with the voice of a banjo. See also the BIB for 10 May.
