For guitarists (and others)
Fretboard Journal (FJ) is entitled 'Ten things we love right now'. The list includes:
- A video (also on YouTube) of the 1936 Martin D-18 shown on the cover (right) of Norman Blake's album Whiskey before breakfast, being played by Chris Eldridge, Bob Minner, Kenny Smith, and Bryan Sutton. The FJ says of the video: 'This is basically a 45-minute-long love letter to a guitar and it's full of insights on Blake.'
- A raffle ($25 a ticket) for a new Jackson Cunningham slope-shoulder jumbo guitar, which is fully described here;
- The news that Rhiannon Giddens has won a Pulitzer Prize for her opera Omar, and has just announced her next album, You're the one, due for release on 18 Aug. 2023 and available for pre-order.
- The life of Chris Strachwitz, founder of Arhoolie Records, who died last Friday (5 May) at the age of 91.
© Richard Hawkins
