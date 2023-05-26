Commemorating Jimmie Rodgers
Jimmie Rodgers (right) back in 2012, on the 79th anniversary of his death. Today will be the ninetieth anniversary. He has had an immeasurable influence on popular music, and in particular many of his songs have passed into the repertoire of bluegrass musicians. Bluegrass Today is currently issuing a succession of posts from ten years ago, under the series title 'Bluegrass yesterday'; earlier this week Daniel Mullins's 2013 post commemorating Jimmie appeared in this series. The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, founded in 1953, held its annual festival in Meridian, Mississippi, in the second week of this month.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, History
