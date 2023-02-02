02 February 2023

Valerie June and Marcela Avelar on Deering Live

Black History Month began yesterday, and singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June was featured on Deering Live on Tuesday this week, together with artist Marcela Avelar, who created the artwork for the children's book Somebody to love: the story of Valerie June's sweet little baby banjolele. The hour-long feature can also be seen on YouTube. The 5-string banjo is among the instruments Valerie June plays, and 'Drink up and go home'* is among the songs she performs.

*A recording by Jimmy Martin can be heard here.

