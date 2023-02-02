Valerie June and Marcela Avelar on Deering Live
Valerie June was featured on Deering Live on Tuesday this week, together with artist Marcela Avelar, who created the artwork for the children's book Somebody to love: the story of Valerie June's sweet little baby banjolele. The hour-long feature can also be seen on YouTube. The 5-string banjo is among the instruments Valerie June plays, and 'Drink up and go home'* is among the songs she performs.
*A recording by Jimmy Martin can be heard here.
