Assorted goodies
Compass Records announce that 'For your love', the third single to be issued from the forthcoming album Lovin' of the game by master fiddler Michael Cleveland, is now available for streaming. The album is due for release on 3 Mar. 2023 and can be pre-ordered. See also John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today; you can hear there the new single, which has Billy Strings on guitar and lead vocals.
*Michael Cleveland considers his new single 'a little bit of a departure' from his traditional bluegrass stance; on the other hand, the Kody Norris Show, who will be headliners at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, have just released on Rebel Records a new single and video, 'I call her sunshine', with a vigorously traditional sound. The video was premiered, and can be seen, on the Cowboys & Indians website, with banjo-player Josiah Tyree singing lead and fiddler Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris playing mandolin. More details are on the Rebel Records press release.
*The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, will open on 7 Feb. 2023 a special new exhibition, 'The jagged path: the African diaspora in western North Carolina in craft, music, and dance', which will illuminate, among other things, the cultural exchange leading to Piedmont blues and bluegrass.
*To wind up, a pleasing story from John Lawless on Bluegrass Today of how Jaime Carter's upright bass was stolen and recovered.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Black music, Festivals, Instruments, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home