Remembering Jason Moore
mygrassisblue.com, who (as promised a week ago) sends this commemoration of Jason Moore of Sideline, who toured Ireland three years ago. Dave writes:
Today is the first anniversary of Jason Moore’s passing. We’ve published a video of an interview we recorded with him during the Sideline tour of Ireland back in 2019. The video is on our Facebook page and website and here’s the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHCCgLmnK0M.
In the eight-and-three-quarter-minute interview, conducted at the Theatre Royal, Waterford, on 13 July 2019, Jason talks about how Sideline came together; his favourite Sideline song; his view of what constitutes bluegrass and what makes a good bluegrass band; audiences in Ireland, and much more.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home