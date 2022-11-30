Jake Blount on Deering Live TONIGHT
Deering Banjo Company presents on Deering Live the award-winning musician and scholar Jake Blount, a specialist in the early folk music of black Americans (see the BIB for 29 Oct.). The interview can be watched live tonight on Deering Live from 11.00 p.m. Irish time, or on YouTube, where it will also be available later.
Goodtime openback and Goodtime Two (resonator) banjos will also be available - from dealers taking part in this sale - for between $130 and $170 off the regular price, up to and including Sunday 4 December.
© Richard Hawkins
