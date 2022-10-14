Jake Xerxes Fussell (USA) back in Dublin, 26 Oct. 2022
Whelan's Live of Dublin 2 announce that Jake Xerxes Fussell (right) of North Carolina, who in spring this year played at the Kilkenny Roots Festival and several other gigs, will be playing on their main stage on Wed. 26 Oct. from 8.00 to 10.45 p.m. Tickets are €21.50 (a 50c per ticket service charge applies on all bookings through Whelan's). This is the final show in a European tour now in progress, with six shows still to come in Britain, two in the Netherlands, one in Germnay, and two in Denmark.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Appalachia, Folk, Visiting players
