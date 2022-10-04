Dom Flemons and 'Shultz's Dream'
Dom Flemons (right) presented a commemoration of Arnold Shultz (1996-1931), the black Kentucky musician whose playing strongly influenced the young Bill Monroe. Beforehand, Dom Flemons was interviewed by Stacy Chandler for No Depression; the edited interview can now be read as 'Dom Flemons to bring bluegrass history to life with "Shultz’s Dream" performance'. 'Shultz's Dream' is both the name of the group of musicians in the presentation, and the name of a song by Flemons, telling Shultz's story. Near the end of the interview, Flemons says:
There’s no reason for people to believe that the African American influences on bluegrass music are any way in conflict with the story everyone in this community already knows.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Black music, History
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home