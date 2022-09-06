06 September 2022

Nu-Blu present 'Bluegrass Ridge' on location in Ireland - with Ronnie Norton

Last Saturday (3 Sept.) the BIB reported on the US contemporary bluegrass band Nu-Blu and their 'Ireland along the way' tour, which begins this coming weekend. Nu-Blu now announce that this week's half-hour episode of 'Bluegrass Ridge', the weekly TV series which they host, will be an on-location special from Ireland - shot in Dublin and featuring 'some of the best videos in bluegrass' plus an interview with Ronnie Norton (right), host of 'Bluegrass and beyond' on Bluegrass Country Radio. The Nu-Blu newsletter gives more details, including the networks showing 'Bluegrass Ridge'.

