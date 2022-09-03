Nu-Blu's 'Ireland along the way' tour, 10-18 Sept. 2022
Nu-Blu (above), based in Siler City, NC, toured here in 2019 in a trio configuration. The band now announce their eight-day 'Ireland along the way' tour for this year, which will begin a week from now (10-18 Sept.). The tour begins and ends at Dublin airport; the cost starts from €3995 per person, based on double or twin sharing, and including (among other good things) high-class accommodation, breakfast and lunch/ dinner each day, and entry fees into historic sites and 'quaint music venues' where the band will be performing. Unfortunately Nu-Blu's newsletter and online tour schedule give no details of the performances other than for the first day of the tour (10 Sept.), when the band will take part in the Moonrise Festival at Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan.
After the tour of Ireland ends, Nu-Blu will be headlining the Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival (23-25 Sept.) in Scotland before returning to the USA for events including the IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC.
