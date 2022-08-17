Supporting flooded Appalachia
three weeks ago the floods that were then devastating Appalachia, coming on top of the tornado damage of March in western Kentucky. The website of WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour (organised by folksinger Michael Johnathon) reports that in response to the tornados 'WoodSongs, along with our friends, fellow musicians, companies like Martin Guitars, D’Addario, Highbridge Spring Water and music stores across the nation collected and distributed nearly 1,000 music instruments to the communities damaged', and a similar response to the floods is in progress. More detail is on the WoodSongs press release.
A photo on the Woodsongs website shows the office building of the Appalshop organisation standing in flood water about as high as the door lintels. Appalshop have set up a Flood Support Resources page with links to reports, public bodies and aid organisations. The Bitter Southerner (BS) online magazine has produced a new T-shirt with 'HELL AND HIGH WATER' on the front, and the BS is donating $5 to Appalshop from the sale of each shirt, 'to help fund the difficult process ahead as they salvage priceless Appalachian history and culture'.
Finally, as an example of a response by one music company among many, the Sound Biscuit Studio has a 'Help support Kentucky' page on its website, and is donating to eastern Kentucky disaster relief all the proceeds from the sales on 5 August of God's love is so divine: remastered, the gospel album by the Po' Ramblin' Boys. The official release of the album will be on 22 September, at a festival where other bands will include the fine traditional Ozark band Frank Ray & Cedar Hill.
Labels: Appalachia, Benefit, Fundraising, Recordings, Visiting bands
