28 August 2022

Max Wareham's Rudy Lyle published

The BIB mentioned on 23 July and 4 Aug. Max Wareham's book Rudy Lyle: the unsung hero of the five-string banjo, which has now been published and is available from the author at $30 plus postage for hard copy, or $20 for a digital download. Max Wareham, himself a respected banjo player, has been interviewed by Lee Zimmerman on Bluegrass Today, where he responds to a string of important questions.

