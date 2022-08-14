'Black roots' audio series from Rhiannon Giddens
Thanks to my cousin Audrey Watson in Devon for letting me know of a BBC audio series presented by Rhiannon Giddens (right) earlier this year under the title 'Black roots', and devoted to the contributions of black music and musicians to the development of old-time, bluegrass, and country music. The full series consists of:
- Frank Johnson, Joe Thompson, and the fiddle in North Carolina (24 May 2022)
- Arnold Shultz, the banjo, and bluegrass music in Kentucky (31 May)
- DeFord Bailey, the harmonica, and country music in Nashville (7 June)
