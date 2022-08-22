Amethyst Kiah at Whelan's, Dublin, tomorrow (23 Aug.)
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that Amethyst Kiah will be performing in their Main Venue (doors open 8.00 p.m.) tomorrow night (Tues. 23 Aug.) in support of her acclaimed new album Wary + strange on Rounder Records. Tickets (€20 including booking fee) are still available here.
Amethyst Kiah is an alumna of the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) degree course in bluegrass, old-time, and country music. She was one of the four artists who came together to create the 2019 Smithsonian Folkways album Songs of our native daughters (SFW40232). The BIB has not yet found a picture of her, by herself, with a banjo; but you can see and hear her version of 'Darling Cora', with banjo, on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Black music, Folk, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home