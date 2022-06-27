See the BIB of 19 June for Roger Green's enthusiastic report on the Galway-based trio The Raines (also on Facebook) at the Galway Folk Festival earlier this month. Diligent readers of the RTÉ Guide will have seen that the current issue (25 June-1 July) includes a two-page illustrated spread, 'Here come the Raines', chiefly consisting of an interview with Yvonne Tiernan (centre in photo, with Ruth Dillon and Juliana Erkonnen) by Janice Butler.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Americana, Bands, Folk