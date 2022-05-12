Tray Wellington on Deering Live TONIGHT
Trajan 'Tray' Wellington is featured on Deering Live on the eve of his greatly anticipated solo album Black banjo, which is available from tomorrow (Fri. 13 May) from the Mountain Home Music Company. In this episode, he talks about the inspiration behind Black banjo, and about his own experiences as a black banjo player in bluegrass music. The interview can also be watched on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Black music, Interviews, Recordings
