You gave me a song now on video stream
You gave me a song, the documentary film of the remarkable life of Alice Gerrard (centre in photo), are happy to announce that it can now be watched on video stream, and can be rented or bought here. Some box sets and other merchandise are still available through the film's website. Part of the proceeds from sales goes to benefit the Highlander Research and Education Center. More details are on Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Appalachia, Film, Goodies, Old-time, Video
