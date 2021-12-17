Appalshop endorses the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo, for this news:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are delighted and honoured to be endorsed by Appalshop.
The Appalshop organisation and community have been working for the past fifty years to preserve and promote the culture and lifestyle of the Appalachia region and its people.
The Festival recognises the importance of understanding the region and endeavours to promote its cultural values by inviting artists from the region to participate in the festival.
This endorsement is a massive stamp of approval by a major organisation for the work we have been doing in Westport over the years, and for the projects we will continue to produce in the future.
Labels: Appalachia, Associations, Festivals
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home