'Alegria' from FlamenGrass
Five months ago (16 July) the BIB relayed the news that Lluís Gómez, whose Barcelona Bluegrass Band was a favourite at successive Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals, would be showcasing with his Flamencograss Quartet at this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass. Their debut release was the original composition 'La flor', dedicated to Lluís's father, with a video that appeared on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
We now learn from Bluegrass Today that the Quartet - Lluís Gómez (banjo), Carol Durán (fiddle), Javi Vaquero (guitar), Maribel Rivero (bass) - have streamlined their name to FlamenGrass, are on Facebook, and have a debut album, Alegria ('Joy'), scheduled for release on 20 Jan. 2022. They are releasing today (21 Dec.) a video single of the title track, a Carol Durán composition, full of fun and vitality; it can be seen on Bluegrass Today or YouTube. (Watch right to the end.)
