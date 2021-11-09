Dublin bluegrass lives!
two days ago, thanks to Patrick Simpson (centre in the photo above of the Bluestack Mountain Boys) for this very welcome news:
We are still waiting for our return to residency in Sin É Bar, Dublin. We were told they would have us back, possibly January or maybe before Christmas, due to the fact that they are currently operating as a venue only. We look forward to having an Open Jam Session once again and will let you know when that is happening. You can follow us on Facebook at The Bluestack Mountain Boys Facebook page as the Dublin Bluegrass page was sadly Aran Sheehan's page RIP.
We've had an exciting summer of garden picks with great food and drink and banter. New bluegrassers and visitors are always welcome to join us in the meantime for kitchen pickin' at our respective households.
The BIB will be gladly publishing in due course further news of the return of live bluegrass in public in Dublin.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home