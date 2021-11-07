Wanted - news of bluegrass activity in Dublin
The BIB editor writes:
The BIB has received an inquiry from Debbie Splash, who joined Blogger this month, and asks: 'Any blue grass in Dublin in November/ December?'
The inquiry came in the form of a comment on the calendar for 2020-21, so there is no return address. We hope Debbie is keeping an eye on the calendar, where we've posted the following reply:
If there is to be any, no public announcement of it has yet (7 Nov.) been made. The likeliest place to see news of bluegrass activity in Dublin is the Dublin Bluegrass Collective Facebook - see the BIB's sidebar. If the BIB receives any news, it will go on our calendar, with a corresponding post on the front page.
© Richard Hawkins
