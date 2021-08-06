Roscommon County Line reviewed on Bluegrass Today...
Tabitha (Agnew) Benedict of Co. Armagh, banjo player, guitarist, and singer of Cup O' Joe, Midnight Skyracer, and the Foreign Landers, who gives it the comprehensive, meticulous, and informative treatment that characterises her reviewing.
A playlist giving 30-second samples of all ten tracks of Roscommon County Line accompanies the review, together with a video of 'John Keavney'. For Mules & Men's own press release when the album first appeared last year, see the BIB for 28 Aug. 2020.
