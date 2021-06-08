Westport headliners to take the IBMA WOB stage
IBMA World Of Bluegrass, 'the most important week in bluegrass', will go on sale today (8 June) to IBMA members, and a week later (15 June) to the general public. More information is on the IBMA Facebook.
World Of Bluegrass 2021 returns to the host city of Raleigh, NC, as an in-person event over five days (28 Sept.-2 Oct.), with a virtual component and adjustments to meet contemporary health and safety guidelines. The final two days are devoted to the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival, headed by many of the biggest names in bluegrass music. One of the headline acts that will be particularly significant for BIB readers is the Po' Ramblin' Boys, who as part of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will top the bill at the online concert this coming Saturday (12 June) (see the BIB for 1 June).
