Tickets for the 15th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (11-13 June 2021)
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, now only ten days away:
As reported before [see the BIB for 15 May], the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will stream on line via the Station Inn TV platform. There will be one concert each night, starting at 8.00 p.m. (Irish time) and each will feature four or five acts.
All the concerts are pay-per-view; tickets are available for each individual night at €10, or all three nights at €25. For tickets and more festival information, please visit the festival's website, http://westportfolkbluegrass.com/.
