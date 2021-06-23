Rotterdam and Čáslav
4 May, we learn from John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today that the Kito Events Foundation, organisers of the big Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival in the Netherlands, have kept their promise to provide a substitute for the live festival that should have taken place this coming weekend (25-27th June).
The Foundation is issuing Pickin', hammerin', & hollerin', a limited edition album with nineteen tracks of the best recordings from the past nine years at Rotterdam. It is available up to 27 June, in three formats: CD (€12.50), LP (€29.95), and as part of a €65.43 bundle comprising CD, LP, and 'much more damn good Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival stuff'. In addition, over this weekend three live-stream concerts will be shown, on successive days at 8.00 p.m.:
- Fri. 25th: Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
- Sat. 26th: Henhouse Prowlers
- Sun. 27th: Delaney Davidson
*This year's Banjo Jamboree at Čáslav in the Czech Republic - the oldest bluegrass festival in Europe took place last weekend (18-19 June), with stringent safety precautions as required by health authorities. Twenty-two bands are shown on the lineup - some of the cream of the vibrant bluegrass scene in central Europe.
© Richard Hawkins
