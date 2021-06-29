Gold Tone's OB-3 'Twanger' test-driven
In October 2019 the BIB reported on a new banjo model from the Gold Tone Music Group - the OB-3 'Twanger', which has since received the designation 'Mastertone' (see the BIB for 22 July 2020) and represents the top of Gold Tone's bluegrass banjo range.
Gold Tone now announce that Gabe Hirshfeld, banjo player with Boston's Lonely Heartstring Band, has made a YouTube video in which he puts the OB-3 through its paces, and a further video in which he compares the OB-3 directly with a pre-war Gibson RB-3, #9580-4.
