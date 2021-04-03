Oldtime Central: Guitar Retreat a week away, and other new items
Oldtime Central (OTC) send a reminder that next weekend (9-11 Apr. 2021) their Oldtime Guitar Retreat (see this earlier BIB report) will be held online, the latest in a series of events with which they have been working to bring the old-time community together despite this period of forced separation.
The Retreat is a virtual weekend focused on the guitar in old-time music. Full details are on the OTC website. Other new items from Oldtime Central are:
