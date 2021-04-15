News of past visitors (instalment 1)
On 8 April the BIB mentioned a brief feature on Peggy Seeger by the staff of the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine. The previous day, No Depression published a substantial review by John Amen of Seeger's latest (and perhaps last) album, First farewell. The review includes two videos: one, of the song 'The invisible woman', was also in the BGS feature; the second (also on YouTube) is 'All in the mind'.
review by Doug Heselgrave of They're calling me home, the latest album from Rhiannon Giddens. Heselgrave's review begins:
Recorded during the lockdown at a rural studio near Dublin, Ireland, where Rhiannon Giddens and her partner, Francesco Turrisi, have been riding out the pandemic, They’re calling me home is, without reservation, her finest work to date. Intimately recorded and emotionally accessible, it is a near perfect album in which the diversity of Giddens’ musical interests coalesces.
