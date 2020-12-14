You gave me a song box sets now available
You gave me a song, the documentary film about the life and music of Alice Gerrard, announce with pride that the You gave me a song box set is now available:
Box Set featuring the 77-minute Film Festival cut, bonus scenes, and outtakes, 2 CDs with music from the film and Alice’s discography and personal archive, and an 8 page booklet with favorite photos and a note from Alice.
A portion of sales will support cultural organizing projects of the Highlander Research and Education Center, a catalyst for grassroots organizing and movement building in Appalachia and the South for ninety years.
Six limited-edition bundles, each comprising the boxt set with a variety of additional goodies, have also been prepared; two of these have already sold out. Details of the bundles and of pricing and postage are on the website, where sets can be bought.
Labels: Appalachia, CDs, Film, Pioneers, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home