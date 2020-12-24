JigJam send a reminder of 27 Dec. concert
JigJam, with an important guest (see photo), send their good wishes for a wonderful and safe Christmas, and a reminder of their online concert on Sunday 27 December - see the BIB for last Monday. Some tickets are still available as a gift to someone, or indeed to yourself.
Date: December 27th
Time: 10.00 p.m. (Irish time), 4.00 p.m. (Central US time)
Ticket Link: StageIt
JigJam add: 'We can’t wait to get together and play some festive tunes for you all! Spread the word!'
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home