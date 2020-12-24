

JigJam add: 'We can’t wait to get together and play some festive tunes for you all! Spread the word!'

JigJam , with an important guest (see photo), send their good wishes for a wonderful and safe Christmas, and a reminder of their online concert on Sunday 27 December - see the BIB for last Monday . Some tickets are still available as a gift to someone, or indeed to yourself.December 27th10.00 p.m. (Irish time), 4.00 p.m. (Central US time)

Labels: Bands, concerts, I-Grass, Media, Video