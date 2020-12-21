JigJam online Christmas concert, 27 Dec. 2020
JigJam, originators of 'I-Grass', announce:
It's been a tough year all round but we're looking to finish on a high! We’re delighted to announce our upcoming Christmas Concert on December 27th! We’ll be doing an online show on StageIt full of Christmas songs and lots more!
Kicking off on the 27th at 10.00 p.m. Irish Time, 4.00 p.m. Central Time!! We can’t wait to get together and play some festive tunes for you all! Spread the word!! Tickets are limited and can be bought for yourself or as gifts for your friends! (or enemies!)
The support that we've received from our fans all year has been heartwarming and we appreciate each and every one of you. We hope you can join us for our final concert of the year.
A suggested donation for tickets is $7.00. A three-minute trailer of the show, from a JigJam performance in Australia last year, can be seen on YouTube.
