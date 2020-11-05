Richard Blaustein and The thistle and the brier
Jack Tottle is on Bluegrass Today, which includes an audio recording of Dr Blaustein (with friends) singing the old-timey song 'Boozy Creek'.
His prolific scholarly output includes a book specially likely to interest readers this side of the Atlantic: The thistle and the brier: historical links and cultural parallels between Scotland and Appalachia, published by McFarland Press at $29.95. A preview can be seen here.
Labels: Appalachia, Books, People
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home