16 October 2020

The Mountain Minor October news

Following upon our post of 30 Sept., Dale Farmer, head of The Mountain Minor team, announces that due to Covid delays with the distributor, the hard-copy soundtrack CD is only available at present by ordering from the film's web page, but it should be available on Amazon and most major online catalogues in a couple of weeks. Digital copies can be ordered through iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.

The CD release celebration will be held at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame on 6 Nov. (see poster image above) and will be open to the public with COVID safety measures, plus live music from some of the cast. The e-newsletter presents a video (also on YouTube) of Dan Gellert (fiddle) and Ma Crow (guitar) playing 'Cripple Creek' right through, as distinct from the clips heard in the film; don't miss it. Finally, Dale thanks reviewers, who overall have been 'overwhelmingly positive'.

