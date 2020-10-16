The Mountain Minor October news
The Mountain Minor team, announces that due to Covid delays with the distributor, the hard-copy soundtrack CD is only available at present by ordering from the film's web page, but it should be available on Amazon and most major online catalogues in a couple of weeks. Digital copies can be ordered through iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.
The CD release celebration will be held at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame on 6 Nov. (see poster image above) and will be open to the public with COVID safety measures, plus live music from some of the cast. The e-newsletter presents a video (also on YouTube) of Dan Gellert (fiddle) and Ma Crow (guitar) playing 'Cripple Creek' right through, as distinct from the clips heard in the film; don't miss it. Finally, Dale thanks reviewers, who overall have been 'overwhelmingly positive'.
