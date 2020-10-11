Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin: forward with safety
announcement a week ago, Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin (SHSoD) met on 9 Oct. to discuss how to organise continuing singings, in accordance with the government's 'Resilience and recovery 2020-2021: Plan for living with COVID-19'. (A recording of the meeting is available from SHSoD.)
In addition to the COVID-19 attendance form, which should be downloaded and completed by anyone intending to attend a singing session, SHSoD have added a 'Singing safely checklist' to their website, listing procedures that will be carried out before, during, and after singings. They announce:
Our future singings will be run in line with these documents. The health and safety of our singers is extremely important to us, and we thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
