Roscommon County Line now in limited-edition CD
28 August, Bandcamp announce that Roscommon County Line, the latest album from Dublin's Mules & Men, first released as a digital album at €10 or more, is now available as a limited-edition CD (87 copies), in a Digipack with full artwork (see front cover image, right), at €12 or more. This includes unlimited streaming of the album via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more. Orders are shipped out within two days. Both the digital album and the CD+digital package can be sent as gifts.
