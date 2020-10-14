Free online banjo instruction from David Cavage - again!
Thanks to Bill 'The Moose Herder' Hartley for good news, especially for anyone in need of banjo instruction: over 200 video lessons, first published by David Cavage (left) on the Music Moose website, are now once again available, free, at https://www.freebanjolessons.org.
David was banjo-player of Hickory Project (USA), a powerhouse of a band who played several times in Ireland, chiefly at successive Dunmore East Bluegrass Festivals, and in Europe as headliners at the big La Roche Bluegrass Festival. His video lessons began appearing online in 2006, and when Music Moose closed (see the BIB for 24 May 2009) they were reorganised in a blog for the greater convenience of users. Thanks to Bill, they are now presented in a new blog, which carries a personal message from David:
I'd like to give a big THANKS to my friend Bill for creating this blog with all the old Moose banjo lessons! I thought they were gone for good, but Bill managed to download them at the time, and I'm very happy he did! All I ask of anyone, is that if they feel they have learned anything on our behalf, and feel inclined, is to donate a dollar or two to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital - https://www.stjude.org/ - here in the US, or a Children's Charity in your part of the world.
This is a comprehensive scheme of lessons, including tablatures, technical tips, miniseries on specific tunes and styles, and all aspects of playing. Bill's own introduction to the new blog is well worth reading.
